Orthobiologics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Orthobiologics Market is expected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.44 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Orthobiologics is also called regenerative cell therapy. Products related to orthobiologics contain growth factors, or sometimes secrete growth factors to promote tissue healing, improve pain, and help restore normal function. There are different types of orthobiologics on the market, which depend on different mechanisms of action. Autologous tissue is derived from the patient’s own body and divides under appropriate conditions to form progenitor cells. Orthobiologics are applied to the treatment of conditions such as fracture recovery, spinal fusion, etc. These are also available on the hips, knees, ankles, spinal wrists, and other body parts. Orthobiologics primarily help in the quick healing of injuries.

Market Segments

By Product

Viscosupplementation Products

DBM

Synthetic Orthobiologics

BMP

Allografts

PRP

BMAC

By Application

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

By End-User

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Dental Clinics and Facilities

Key Players

Major players operating in the global orthobiologics market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bone Biologics Corp, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Genzyme, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Bacterin International, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, and Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Orthobiologics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Orthobiologics Market Report

1. What was the Orthobiologics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Orthobiologics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Orthobiologics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Orthobiologics market.

The market share of the global Orthobiologics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Orthobiologics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Orthobiologics market.

