Blood Testing Market Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Global Blood Testing Market size was valued at USD 73.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2021 to 2027.

A blood test refers to the process of analyzing a blood sample performed in a laboratory, and blood is usually taken from a vein in one of your arms using a needle. Sometimes a finger is pricked to draw blood for testing. Blood tests are done to check a person’s health. Blood tests are commonly used in the medical sector to check organ function, physiological and biochemical conditions, the spread of diseases, and the effectiveness of medicines. The growing importance and demand for blood testing are expected to fuel the growth of the global blood testing market in the future.

Market Segments

By test type

Complete Blood Count Test (CBC)

Kidney test- Renal profile

Liver Function test

Cholesterol test- Lipid profile test

Blood glucose test

Antibodies test – Rheumatoid factor

Urine test

Infectious disease screening

Cancer test – tumor marker

Heart test – Cardiac markers

Others

By disease

Anemia

Leukemia

Hypokalemia

HIV/AIDS

Diabetes

Hemophilia

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious diseases

Renal disorders

Others

Key Players

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Quest Diagnostics

Biomerica, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Trinity Biotech Plc

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blood Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blood Testing Market Report

1. What was the Blood Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Blood Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blood Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blood Testing market.

The market share of the global Blood Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blood Testing market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blood Testing market.

