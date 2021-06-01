Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are the key economies that substantially contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment industry. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market is the ongoing constructional activities in the major economies of the region such as India and China. China and India are considered as the key economies supporting the market growth in the region over the forecast period.
Some of the ongoing and proposed construction activities include Todtown in Shanghai; Sky Mile Tower in Tokyo; Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor area from Delhi to Mumbai inIndia; KL River City in Kuala Lumpur; Forest City in Johor Bahru; Iskandar Malaysia in Johor Bahru among many others. Similarly, there are various ongoing projects including aerospace projects, disaster cleanup, energy projects, spacecraft projects among many others. Hence, these aforementioned factors are likely to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications and Industry
- Region Covered- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others
Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation
By Machinery Type
Earth Moving Equipment
- Cranes
- Loader & Backhoe
- Telescopic Handlers
- Excavators
- Others (Graders, Trencher)
Material Handling Equipment
- Hoists
- Conveyors
- Forklifts
- Others (Industrial Trucks)
Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment
- Concrete Mixers
- Road Rollers
- Stone Crushers
- Dumpers
- Tippers & Trailers
- Others (Slurry Seal Machines)
By Applications
- Excavation & Demolition
- Heavy Lifting
- Handling
- Transportation
- Recycling & Waste Management
- Others (Tunneling)
By Industry
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others (Oil & Gas)
Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Countries Covered
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- ASTEC Industries Inc.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
- Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr Group
- Metso Corp.
- Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Terex Corp.
- The Manitowoc Co., Inc.
- Volvo Group
