Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are the key economies that substantially contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment industry. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market is the ongoing constructional activities in the major economies of the region such as India and China. China and India are considered as the key economies supporting the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Some of the ongoing and proposed construction activities include Todtown in Shanghai; Sky Mile Tower in Tokyo; Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor area from Delhi to Mumbai inIndia; KL River City in Kuala Lumpur; Forest City in Johor Bahru; Iskandar Malaysia in Johor Bahru among many others. Similarly, there are various ongoing projects including aerospace projects, disaster cleanup, energy projects, spacecraft projects among many others. Hence, these aforementioned factors are likely to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific heavy-duty construction equipment market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications and Industry

Region Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others

Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Machinery Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Cranes

Loader & Backhoe

Telescopic Handlers

Excavators

Others (Graders, Trencher)

Material Handling Equipment

Hoists

Conveyors

Forklifts

Others (Industrial Trucks)

Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Concrete Mixers

Road Rollers

Stone Crushers

Dumpers

Tippers & Trailers

Others (Slurry Seal Machines)

By Applications

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Handling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Others (Tunneling)

By Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Oil & Gas)

Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Countries Covered

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ASTEC Industries Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Metso Corp.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc.

Volvo Group

