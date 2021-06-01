Europe Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Europe heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are some of the key economies that contribute to the growth of the European heavy-duty construction equipment industry over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe heavy-duty construction equipment market is growth in the construction industry along with the government investments for the construction sector growth. On 17 March 2020, the European Commission has approved an investment package worth more than $1.7 billion of EU funds in 14 large infrastructure projects in 7 Member States, namely Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.

This huge investment has been done by the government for the infrastructural development in the region, such as improving rail network, reliable and efficient energy supply, flood safety & improving sustainable water management, clean energy, and better transport services, upgrading public transport, access to clean water and better healthcare, and many more. In addition, Trans-European Network for Transport (TEN-T), the world’s biggest infrastructure project, crossing geographic and political borders, connecting economic markets, and trade mega centers while combining different European cultures. This also contributes to market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications, and Industry

Region Covered- Europe

Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others

Europe Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Machinery Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Cranes

Loader & Backhoe

Telescopic Handlers

Excavators

Others (Graders, Trencher)

Material Handling Equipment

Hoists

Conveyors

Forklifts

Others (Industrial Trucks)

Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Concrete Mixers

Road Rollers

Stone Crushers

Dumpers

Tippers & Trailers

Others (Slurry Seal Machines)

By Applications

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Handling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Others (Tunneling)

By Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Oil & Gas)

Europe Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Countries Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.

JCB

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Metso Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corp.

Volvo Group

Wirtgen Group

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

