Global Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Cabin interiors have been the most discussed topic in the aircraft industry over the past decade. Several advances have been made by industry stakeholders to improve the overall passenger experience. Sandwich composites are mainly used inside cabins with Nomex honeycomb as the preferred core, and thermoset prepregs (usually phenol or epoxy) are a perennial choice for skin materials. In addition to composite sandwich panels, injection molded, extruded and compression molded parts are other major composite forms in the interior.

The Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel key players in this market include:

Yokohama Aerospace America

Zodiac Aerospace

AIM Altitude (AVIC International)

BE Aerospace (Rockwell Collins)

Hexcel Corporation

The Gill Corporation

Triumph Composite Systems (Triumph Group)

Diehl Aerosystems

EnCore Group

Euro-Composites

By Type

Nomex Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

Other

By Application

Floor Panel

Side Wall Panel

Ceiling Panel

Stowage Bin

Galley

Lavatory

Otherh

