Automatic Pool Cleaners Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Automatic pool cleaners are vacuum cleaner-like equipment used to collect debris and dust from swimming pools without human intervention. They are usually equipped with filter bags to contain dust. It is an eco-friendly device with high energy efficiency. Using an automatic cleaner can save water and minimize the use of chemicals to clean your pool. There are three main types of automatic pool cleaners that are classified according to the drive mechanism and power used. Commercial pool cleaners are typically robotic with plug and play and advanced cleaning techniques.

The Automatic Pool Cleaners key players in this market include:

Hayward

iRobot

Fluidra (AstralPool Robots)

Pentair

Maytronics

Aqua Products

Zodiac

Smartpool

Solar Pool Technologies

By Type

Negative Pressure Type

Positive Pressure Type

Robotic Type

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

