New Report: Global Anal and Colorectal Cancer Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global anal and colorectal cancer market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Rising changes in the lifestyle of people such as lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, smoking, and consumption of tobacco, inadequate diet are the key factors that are leading to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as anal & colorectal cancer. As per the United Nations, in 2019, 1 out of 11 people was more than 65 years and by 2050, 1 out of 6 people across the globe will be over the age of 65 years. Around 702.9 million people were above 65 years of age in 2019, and by 2050 it is estimated to grow around 1,548.9 million as per the UN report.

The rising prevalence of anal and colorectal cancer cases, increasing awareness for the treatment of cancer are promoting the demand for its treatment which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth. Colorectal and anal cancer are one of the most occurring cancers in the human. As per the American cancer society, around 9,090 new cases of anal cancer and around 104,270 new cases of colon cancer are expected in the US in 2021.

Recent Developments in Market

In January 2021, Merck Inc. has received the European commission’s approval for KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer. This approval is the result of the KEYNOTE-177 phase-3 trial.

In September 2019, Prescient Metabiomics has announced that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the device LifeKit to prevent colorectal neoplasia tests. This device is first made for a non-invasive diagnostic test, which is designed to detect pre-cancerous polyps as well as early-stage carcinomas, with the potential for the prevention of colorectal cancer.

Global Anal and Colorectal Cancer Market Report Segment

By Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Colorectal Cancer Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Centers

Global Anal and Colorectal Cancer Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

