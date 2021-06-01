Global Chemical Resistance Waterstop Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global chemical resistance waterstop market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Waterstop plays a critical role in the integrity of concrete structures. It provides a fluid-tight diaphragm when embedded and running through concrete joints. Waterstops resist a wide range of oils, solvents and aggressive chemicals that are used by a variety of end-users from across the globe. The rising demands for chemical resistance waterstops in various industries such as water reservoirs & canals, bridges & tunnels, chemical industries, wastewater treatments, among others create the demand for these materials, which in turn, boost the market growth. The introduction of new and advanced technologies by market players has a positive impact on the development of the market. However, the global chemical resistance waterstop market is affected by some of the restraining factors such as the high cost of chemical resistance and stringent government regulations. The government initiatives for the industrialization developments and roads and other constructions projects on a big scale will create an ample number of opportunities in the global chemical resistance waterstop market.

Additionally, the rising mergers and acquisitions of key market players are expected to drive the global chemical resistance market during the forecast period. For instance, in Oct 2020, IKO, a global leader in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products and insulation had announced the acquisition of Axter’s waterproofing membrane division from the SMAC group. The acquisition aids IKO in strong its industry-leading position in the European waterproofing and insulation business. Moreover, in May 2019, Sika AG had completed the acquisition of Parex, one of the leading manufacturers of waterproofing mortar. The deal was done for $1.31 billion. By acquiring Parex along with its product offerings which include tile adhesives, and waterproofing mortars the Sika AG had expanded its product portfolio in construction chemicals.

Key questions addressed by the report:

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How are players addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Chemical Resistance Waterstop Market Report Segment

By Type

External Waterstop

Internal Waterstop

Expansion Waterstop

By Materials

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Carbon Steel

Polyethylene

Others (Oil-based Paints)

By Application

Water Reservoirs & Canals

Bridges &Tunnels

Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Global Chemical Resistance Waterstop Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

