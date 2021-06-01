Global Electronic Chemicals Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2020-2026

Electronic Chemicals Market Growth Expected to Reach $35,866.5 million by 2026

Electronic Chemicals Market is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $35,866.5 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period.

Electronic chemicals are mostly used in manufacturing of electronic components and products. Semiconductor manufacturing, photovoltaic manufacturing and flat panel display manufacturing use electronic chemicals to a huge extent. Electronic chemicals use advanced chemical technologies including, distillation, ion exchange, gas adsorption and filtration, to provide consistently low contaminant levels.

Increase in the demand for electronic chemicals from microelectronic semiconductors manufacturer andchip manufacturing industriesis predicted to drive the electronic chemical market growth in the forecast period. The use of the microchips in the manufacturing of mobile phones, integrated circuits and electronic chips is expected to increase the demand for electronic chemicals in the forecast period. Moreover, the technology advancement in electronics sector is predicted to drive the electronic chemicals market growth in the forecast period.

Stringentgovernment regulations with respect to various chemicals is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the growth of the electronic chemical market in the forecast period. Manygovernments in various countries across the globe have restricted the use of certain chemicals in industries for having adverse effect on the climatic condition, which is predicted to hamperthe growth of market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the disposal of productswith advancements in the new technology is predicted to hinder to the growth of the electronic market in the forecast period.

Atmospheric and specialty gasessegment is predicted to have the maximum share in the forecast period. Atmospheric and specialty gasessegment is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $11,943.5 million with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The growth in the manufacturing of semiconductor, LED lights, and flat panel displays is predicted to boost the atmospheric and specialty gases segment in the forecast period.

Integrated circuits & semiconductorssegment is predicted to have the highest share in the forecast period. Integrated circuits &semiconductors segment is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $11,118.6 million with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. Integrated circuits & semiconductors are used in most applications and the increased use of the circuits & semiconductors is predicted to boost the integrated circuits & semiconductors segment in the forecast period.

North America market is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $10,759.9 millionwith a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. TheNorth America market is predicted to grow due to the increase in the demand ofelectronic chemicals in various industries to increase their production of electronic appliances and component, which ispredicted to surge the overall market in the region over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is predictedto grow by generating a revenue of $9,899.1 million with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. Increase in the development of telecommunication and IT and consumer goods where electronic chemicals are used to a large extent is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast period.

The major players in the electronic chemicals market are Solvay S. A., Wacker Chemie AG, Merck KGaA,Air Liquide SA,Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.,Honeywell International, Inc.,Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd,MacDermid, Inc, and BASF SE, among others.

