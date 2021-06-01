Global Synthetic Camphor Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Research Dive has added a new report on the global synthetic camphor market to its repository. According to the report, the global synthetic camphor market is anticipated to hit $448.1 million by rising at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027. This report highlights various the important factors of the market such as key market segments, market dynamics & statistics, boomers, restraints, market players, and investment opportunities. It is an ideal source of guidance for new players, prevailing market players, shareholders, stakeholders, and investors.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

According to the report, increasing use of pharma-grade synthetic camphor in the manufacture of OTC drugs is driving the growth of the global synthetic camphor market. Furthermore, the rising demand for OTC medications owing to their efficiency in the treating minor cold, cough, joint pain, and nasal congestion is propelling the growth of the market.

Request a FREE Sample (Including Key Players Regional Investment Strategies)@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/343

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the global synthetic camphor sector into grade and application.

Based on grade, the report further classifies the market into:

Pharma grade

Technical grade

Among these, the technical grade segment is estimated to rule the market by gathering a revenue of $76.9 million by 2027. This is mostly owing to numerous uses of synthetic camphor in several industrial applications including flavor & fragrance, plasticizer, and paint & coating industry.

By application, the report further divides the market into:

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Plasticizer

Flavor & Fragrances

Others

Among these, the flavor & fragrance segment is estimated to dominate the market by grabbing a major share of the market in the forecast period. This is largely owing to numerous applications of synthetic camphor in the food and beverages industry for enhancing aroma and flavor.

Regional Analysis:

The report elucidates the scenario of the global synthetic camphor market across numerous regions including:

LAMEA

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market growth by garnering a revenue of $128.9 million by 2027. This is mainly because of the high manufacturing rate of synthetic camphor in this region. Moreover, LAMEA region is expected to observe significant growth and garner $88.3 million by the end of 2027.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report provides a list of some of the leading companies functioning in the synthetic camphor sector. The key players profiled in the report are:

Mangalam Organics Limited

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Saptagir Camphor Limited

Skyrun Industrial Co. Ltd.

Oriental Aromatics Limited

Aldon Corporation

Kanchi Karpooram Limited

Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Others

These companies are performing different activities such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and many more to obtain a prominent position in the industry.

This report is made by market experts by using several tools, methodologies, and research approaches to obtain in-depth insights of the global synthetic camphor market. Additionally, we endeavor to provide a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst to Triangulate with your own [email protected] https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/343

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/