Global Adipic Acid Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global adipic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Around 70-80% of the adipic acid manufactured is used in the production of nylon 66 which owing to its superior mechanical, temperature resistant, and lightweight properties are in increasing demand in the automotive industry.

In addition, polyamide is used in the manufacturing of glass-reinforced plastics-based structural parts, engine covers, rocker valve covers, air intake manifolds, airbag containers, and other interior and exterior automotive parts.

Moreover, there is an increasing demand for lightweight engineering plastic in the automotive industry which further will give a boost to the growth of the global adipic acid market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market Number Available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By End-Product

o By End-User

Regions Covered-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Global Adipic Acid Market Report Segment

By End-Product

Nylon 66

Polyurethanes

Adipate Esters

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Others

Global Adipic Acid Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

