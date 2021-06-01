Global Adipic Acid Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global adipic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Around 70-80% of the adipic acid manufactured is used in the production of nylon 66 which owing to its superior mechanical, temperature resistant, and lightweight properties are in increasing demand in the automotive industry.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/adipic-acid-market
In addition, polyamide is used in the manufacturing of glass-reinforced plastics-based structural parts, engine covers, rocker valve covers, air intake manifolds, airbag containers, and other interior and exterior automotive parts.
A Full Report of Global Adipic Acid Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/adipic-acid-market
Moreover, there is an increasing demand for lightweight engineering plastic in the automotive industry which further will give a boost to the growth of the global adipic acid market during the forecast period.
- Market Coverage
- Market Number Available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By End-Product
o By End-User
- Regions Covered-
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Global Adipic Acid Market Report Segment
By End-Product
- Nylon 66
- Polyurethanes
- Adipate Esters
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automobile
- Others
Global Adipic Acid Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of the Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Reasons to Buying From us –
1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.
3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/adipic-acid-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404