Global Biopsy Devices Market 2021: Top Industry Players, Growth Report to 2027

The global biopsy devices market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The device market of biopsy is based on by Type, by Therapeutics, by End User. The market growth of the global respiratory drugs and devices market is mainly due to the significant factors for the modest growth that include increasing number of cases in cancer, growing demand numbers for minimally invasive surgeries, Government initiatives along with health organisation globally in order to spread awareness regarding cancer, biopsy devices which are disposable, rising expenditure related to health care. Increase number of cases related to cancer are likely to increases the growth of the market. The most common types of cancer that includes breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer among other will encourage the manufacture to make and develop of more efficient, effective, upgraded biopsy devices.

Additionally, it had led hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics for use and adopt of biopsy devices in order to check the accuracy for proper diagnosis of diseases. In August 2020, the company named Hologic, Inc. launched first in the world breast biopsy solution that combined vacuum assisted tissue along with imaging verification in real time and advanced post-biopsy handling. These are present in one integrated system. Market of north America is driven through high awareness along with many hospitals providing minimally invasive surgeries. Further, technology upgradation in biopsy guidance systems that includes vacuum assisted guns along with smart biopsy system are increasing for usage by healthcare providers.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Report Segment

By Type

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Biopsy Guidance Systems

By Therapeutics

Bone Marrow Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Kidney Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Gastrointestinal Biopsy

Brain Biopsy

Other

By End User

Hospitals Biopsy

Diagnostic Centers Biopsy

Clinics Biopsy

Others Biopsy

Global Biopsy Devices Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

