North America Meal Replacement Products Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

North American Meal Replacement Products market is anticipated to showcase moderate CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Meal replacement products have high nutritional value with low calories. The growing demand for instant energy giving ready to go food items owing to the busy lifestyles of people is a key factor promoting the growth of the regional market. Over the past several decades, Americans have grown to rely on the convenience of food speared outside of the home. Convenient foods often contain fewer fruits and vegetables and have more calories, fat, and sodium that leads to problems such as obesity, cholesterol, and hypertension.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) legislation aims to motivate consumers to make healthier food options. Easy availability and affordability of different food choices, nutrition and diet quality are the key factors that are further contributing towards the growth of the North American Meal replacement products market. Apart from these presence of key market players such as Blue Diamond Growers, General Mills Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Bob Red Mill Natural Foods, Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Company, Herbalife, and Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc. among others in the region is again driving the growth of the regional market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Product Type

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Company, General Mills, Abbott Nutrition

North American Meal Replacement Products Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Ready-to-Drink Products

Nutritional Bars

Powdered Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Store

Others

North American Meal Replacement Products Market Report Segment by Country

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Blue Diamond Growers

General Mills Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Bob Red Mill Natural Foods

Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

Nutrisystem

Herbalife

Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc.

Wild Oats Marketplace

Rosa Food Products Co., Inc.

