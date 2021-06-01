Business Situation: Future growth of Employee Communication Software Market 2021

The traditional methods of employee communications involved town hall meetings where the executives presented their ideas to the employees. However, the modern communication techniques have changed the course of how big business organizations communicate within themselves. There are several software available in the market that aid in employee communication for building teams, engaging them, and enhancing productivity of the organization.

How has Covid-19 Pandemic Affected the Employee Communication Software Market?

According to a report published by Research Dive, the employee communication software market is predicted to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic. The report mentions that the revenue of this market is estimated to surpass $1,605.3 million by 2026.

The major factors driving the market growth are work from home methods that require virtual data sharing with the employees. Apart from this, social distancing and lockdown of company workplaces has led to the adoption of employee communication software during the outbreak.

Some Prominently Preferred Employee Communication Software by Businesses:

Below are few types of communication software that are utilized by employees for effective connectivity.

Smarp:

This type of employee communication software aids businesses to communicate meritoriously with the workforce, frontline, and corporates. Businesses possess the ability to aggregate, create, and automatically transmit personalized content to the employees via Smarp.

Moreover, selected messages can be amplified externally by the workforce as well. Rise in profits, staff retention rates with improved goals, better employee experience, enhanced productivity, and true brand advocacy are the benefits harbored by Smarp. Some of the well-known companies that use Smarp are KPMG, Marriott, Amazon, Swarovski, and L’Oréal.

Staffbase:

Through Staffbase software all company information, news, and tools are accessible to employees, anytime and anywhere. Moreover, one can easily design, create, and publish content in one place and alert employees through email notifications or targeted push. Apart from this, powerful analytics of Staffbase creates opportunities for valuable communication and quantify work results.

SnapComms:

This is award-winning software and is used by almost 2.5 million employees in 75 different countries all over the globe. SnapComms software can bypass emails to engage and inform employees. Moreover, this software is dynamic in nature as it possesses visual tools for 100% message readership on digital display, desktop, and mobile. The entire staff can work from home or the workplace due to customizable feature for accessing messages via SnapComms.

Apart from this, wide range of channels of SnapComms ensures that all urgent notifications reach the employee. The employees are engaged through high-impact alerts, powerful screensavers, tickers, interactive surveys, wallpapers, multi-channel campaigns, and quizzes. SnapComms platform ensures that awareness and culture campaigns are successful, high priority messages are not missed, and employee engagement is lifted.

Sociabble:

This software provides a lot of features for employee advocacy & engagement and solutions for internal communications. Sociabble operates on Software as a Service (SaaS) that gathers content from official company channels such as social networks and company websites. Furthermore, SaaS also collects content suggested by administrators and user generated content (UGC).

The content obtained is organized to be viewed on enterprise based social networks, desktops, mobile, intranets, and display screens. Beyond this, the content is authorized and can be shared to the user’s social media profiles in just one click. Apart from content sourcing, the employees can engage in surveys and built-in quizzes as well.

Sociabble informs employee about company news and updates quickly; thus creating an influential workplace. Some prominent users of Sociabble are Microsoft, L’Oréal, BNP Paribas, and PwC. Moreover, Sociabble is headquartered in Paris, France, and also has operations in London, New York City, and Mumbai.

Beekeeper:

This software is award-winning digital app that connects scattered workforces by joining internal communication channels and operational systems within a secure employee portal. Beekeeper connects on-site colleagues and frontline workers across several locations and departments at real-time basis via desktop or mobile devices.

Apart from this, Beekeeper provides HR tools and intelligent analytics dashboard that can be fully automated for polling, group messaging, and chatbots. Furthermore, Beekeeper augments employee engagement, improves group communications, and streamlines management of the workforce. Beyond this, information is instantly searchable, distributed, and measurable in one centralized hub for efficient and digitized workflows.

Workvivo:

This is designed for centralized internal communications and to escalate employee engagements. Workvivo provides a social experience that helps in connecting employees to the digital network, organizations, and to each other.

Beyond this, in case companies overcome the problem of employee engagement then the productivity levels will rise automatically and employee turnover will be lowered. Workvivo technology and services are made to foster a sense of belonging, so that employees feel that their work is recognized and valued.

Conclusion:

Employee communication software has managed to sustain business by maintaining communication lines within the organization. This will continue to be in demand in the post Covid-19 period as well.

