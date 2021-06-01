COVID-19 impact on the growth of Content Marketing Industry

The coronavirus outbreak has brought massive changes in every sphere of our lives. It has surpassed almost six months since the pandemic started its havoc. Businesses and industries have gone through drastic changes forever. While some are closed forever, some are fighting for the last breath of hope. Millions of people and workers all over the world have lost their jobs.

While some businesses couldn’t survive the harshness of the pandemic, others are developing innovative strategies to outshine the leading players of their sectors in the upcoming years. There are other industries which are getting huge benefits throughout the pandemic. Content marketing is one such industry which has witnessed significant growth during this catastrophic period.

Businesses relies on content marketing as an essential way of branding. This is a type of digital marketing which helps the big brands developing a greater relationship with their consumers with non-promotional yet contents with value.

Content marketing has evolved over the years from being blogs, articles, or editorial strategies to a holistic approach to promote the brand. This approach involves digital marketing strategies such as social media, SEO, paid distribution, and email marketing to enlighten and influence the brand’s target audience.

Content marketing should not be confused with advertising content. In precise view, content marketing focuses primarily on storytelling and provides necessary information related to the brand, especially in the time of crisis. This marketing approach also aims at inspiring, educating, as well as entertaining its customers with the power of words. Even in this bizarre time of pandemic, many brands are relying on the content marketing tactics to tempt their customers.

The Importance of Content Marketing for Brands

Content marketing has been proved to be an effective way for the companies to stay in touch with the customers during the pandemic, especially when the lockdown has been imposed across all the nations. It has been further assumed that with the ever-evolving digital landscape, a proper content marketing strategy can provide the brands benefits of uninterrupted connection with its customers, even in the worst possible situation.

In a recent global survey of over 25,000 people by Kantar, a global insights and data consultancy, it was demonstrated that people don’t mind being marketed to during this time, but what they want is for you to ‘talk about how your brand is helpful in the new everyday life’ (77%). Creating brand value at this time is still okay in the eyes of consumers if you are being purpose-driven and creating content for good.

Impact of COVID-19 on Content Marketing Industry

The COVID-19 has impacted the content marketing industry in an authentic way. Brand advertising has gone through a major shift during the pandemic. This shift has been seen towards the authenticity, empathy, and being truly of service to the customers.

The speedy rise of the virus has changed things in a quick and abrupt way. The means of communication, travel, or physical meetings—everything got restricted in order to stop the spread of the virus any further. This resulted in numerous failed conferences, cancelled events and meets. Because of the strict shutdown, consumers shifted their focus from the offline to online.

As the countries are moving deeper into the crisis, web and social media consumption has been booming like never before. Web browsing has increased by 70%, followed by TV watching by 63% and social media engagement has increased by 61% compared to the regular rates of usage.

Different brands has taken the advantage of this online engagement by offering their service with various forms of content marketing. Some of such instances are mentioned below:

Nike

Nike has come to the forefront with its new and wonderful ‘Play Inside’ message. The brand is also creating useful healthy eating and good exercise videos and releasing them on all the social media platforms as well as its own website. As splendid as it is, the message relates to the current time of crisis. It reads: “It’s when the game stops that we realize we are all one team. And right now, teamwork is more important than ever. To help support athletes around the world, we’re offering daily inspiration and information to help everyone stay active, positive and healthy – together”.

DoubleTree

DoubleTree is a USA-based chain of hotels which has gathered fame for the chocolate chip cookies it offers guests at the time of check-in. The delicious recipe of the chocolate chip cookies had been a corporate secret since its creation.

The company has recently shared video containing the recipe on its social media platforms. It has got nearly 250,000 views instantly.

NuFace

NuFace is a beauty brand which produces a facial toning device. During the shutdown, the sale of the product has witnessed a massive hike as the consumers are stuck at home and seeking for at-home skincare. With the multiple content created for Instagram, the company’s stat is rising to an all-time high.

Conclusion

In times of crisis and rapidly changing global landscape, the utmost importance of brand promotion can’t be denied. COVID-19 provides a new challenge for the content marketing industry . Yet, the industry has displayed a promising picture in recent studies.

