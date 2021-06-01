North America Personal Care Appliances Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The North America personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). North America is a major market for personal care and beauty products, particularly in the US, which contributes significantly to the growth of the personal care appliances market in the region. North America is one of the strongest economies across the globe, comprising more than 21.3% of the global economy as per the International Monetary Fund in 2019. The economic strength and research related to the innovation and discovery of new personal care products in North America provide a solid platform for the growth of the regional market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North America Personal Care Appliances Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-america-personal-care-appliances-market

Besides, the presence of substantial consumers, that is, millennials in the region also creates lucrative opportunities for market growth in the region. The population base of ages ranging between 18-64 is the major consumer of personal care products. As per the US Census Bureau, in 2017, the total population in the US was 325.7 million, of which 62% was constituted by 18-64 age group people. The considerable presence of the targeted population base is contributing to the demand for the personal care appliances market in the North American region. This, in turn, is likely to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of North America Personal Care Appliances Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-america-personal-care-appliances-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Region Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

North America Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

Trimmers

Shavers

Epilator

Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers

Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrush

Teeth Whiteners

Massager

Foot Massager

Body Massager

Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

North America Personal Care Appliances Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Conair Corp.

Dyson Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

GABA GmbH

Groupe SEB

Helen of Troy LP

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Norelco Consumer Products Co.

Panasonic Corp.

Ragalta USA

Remington Products Co.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tescom& Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-america-personal-care-appliances-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404