North America Personal Care Appliances Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

3 min read

 The North America personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). North America is a major market for personal care and beauty products, particularly in the US, which contributes significantly to the growth of the personal care appliances market in the region. North America is one of the strongest economies across the globe, comprising more than 21.3% of the global economy as per the International Monetary Fund in 2019. The economic strength and research related to the innovation and discovery of new personal care products in North America provide a solid platform for the growth of the regional market.

Besides, the presence of substantial consumers, that is, millennials in the region also creates lucrative opportunities for market growth in the region. The population base of ages ranging between 18-64 is the major consumer of personal care products. As per the US Census Bureau, in 2017, the total population in the US was 325.7 million, of which 62% was constituted by 18-64 age group people. The considerable presence of the targeted population base is contributing to the demand for the personal care appliances market in the North American region. This, in turn, is likely to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

 Market Coverage

  • Market number available for – 2020-2027
  • Base year- 2020
  • Forecast period- 2021-2027
  • Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel
  • Region Covered- North America
  • Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

North America Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

 

By Gender

  • Men
  • Women
  • Unisex

By Appliance Type

 Shaving & Grooming Appliances

  • Trimmers
  • Shavers
  • Epilator
  • Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

  • Hair Straightening Machine & Brush
  • Hair Dryers
  • Hair Curlers
  • Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

  • Electric Toothbrush
  • Teeth Whiteners

Massager

  • Foot Massager
  • Body Massager
  • Face Massager
  • Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Channel
  • Offline Channel
  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Departmental Stores
  • Specialty Stores

North America Personal Care Appliances Market – Countries Covered       

  • US
  • Canada

Company Profiles 

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • Conair Corp.
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • GABA GmbH
  • Groupe SEB
  • Helen of Troy LP
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Lion Corp.
  • Norelco Consumer Products Co.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Ragalta USA
  • Remington Products Co.
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • Tescom& Co. Ltd.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Wahl Clipper Corp.

