US Personal Care Appliances Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The US personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the US personal care appliances market includes the inclination of the people in the country towards well-being; also, the people in the country are concerned regarding their skin and hair health which makes a significant scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Besides, there has also been a substantial demand for oral care appliances, such as electric toothbrushes and teeth whiteners in the country which creates scope for the US personal care appliance market growth.

Besides, the efforts by the key players to cope up in the competitive market as well as to leverage the customer with the best products is another driving factor of the market. For instance, in 2018, L’Oréal SA’s electric facial cleansers brand, Clarisonic has launched the Mia Smart cleanser. The novel multifunctional device launched by the company can be utilized for facial cleansing, anti-aging massages, and even make-up blending. The launch of the novel products by the personal care appliances company attracts competitors to come up with innovative products and business models. Hence, this creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Country Covered- The US

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

US Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

Trimmers

Shavers

Epilator

Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers

Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrush

Teeth Whiteners

Massager

Foot Massager

Body Massager

Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Conair Corp.

Dyson Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

GABA GmbH

Groupe SEB

Helen of Troy LP

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Norelco Consumer Products Co.

Panasonic Corp.

Ragalta USA

Remington Products Co.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tescom & Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Wahl Clipper Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

