Large Format Ceramic Panels Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Large ceramic panels, also known as extra-large ceramic tiles, are a new artfully designed product segment in the ceramic tile market. With the continuous dynamic innovation of the ceramic tile industry and the development of manufacturing processes, the growing demand for seamless ceramic tiles has resulted in large ceramic panels. Due to its perfect flatness, very low weight, and good physical and mechanical properties, large ceramic panels are widely used in architectural and interior design.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

3mm & Below

5-9 mm

1-12 mm

20 mm & Above

By Application:

Flooring

Interior Wall

Exterior Wall Cladding

Countertop

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Large Format Ceramic Panel market are:

Laminam Spa

Neolith

Granitifiandre

ABK Group

Levantina

Florim

RAK Ceramics

