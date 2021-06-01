Growth: Is COVID-19 impact on the growth of Data Center Power Market

Choosing a data center that perfectly matches your requirements is very crucial, as selecting a wrong data center can result in issues such as poor Internet service, limited scaling, and security glitches.

There are numerous points to consider, such as security, location, and support, while choosing a data center service or colocation provider. Nevertheless, one of the extremely vital and usually overlooked factor while analyzing a data center is “the power”.

Why Power Plays a Vital Role in Data Centers?

Power is the important element that is very essential for a data center to function and keep the IT infrastructure running smoothly even in cases of disturbances. In addition, it is a key factor while estimating costs for a colocation service.

The Terminology of Data Center Power

IT infrastructure such as routers, servers, switches, and many others use two different types of power circuits for power supply: Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC).

Alternating Current (AC) Power Circuits

AC power supply offers access to on-demand power and currents such as 240V, 220V, 208V, 120V or 110V. You just need to plug-in your devices and you are all set to go.

Alternating Current (AC) lets voltage or current to change direction or polarity, respectively at certain intervals of time. AC power circuits are an ideal choice for colocation customers, needing services for an organization, storage devices, and rack-mounted servers.

Direct Current (DC) Power Circuits

In DC power, the current flows in one direction instead of altering the direction of current like AC power circuits.

Any device having batteries, such as phones or laptops, runs on DC power. Data centers also use DC power circuits, especially in Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems. DC power circuits are also used to supply current for networking gear as well as IT hardware like routers and switches in data centers.

Check if the Local Power Network is Reliable

Even though data centers have made notable advances in energy efficacy since past few years, they still need a lot of power to function. In the end, the servers and computing infrastructure are not the only one that requires proper maintenance, other systems such as fire suppression systems, air handlers and cooling systems, backup generators, lighting, and a variety of security and alarm systems also need proper upkeep.

As power cutoffs can result in huge and costly losses for data center customers, it is vital that the local electrical network infrastructure that provides the data center services is both competent, reliable, and trustworthy. Data centers sited in remote areas with limited power availability might be more at risk to power cutoffs. While evaluating a data center in regions with older power networks that are vulnerable to recurrent power cutoffs, enterprises must ensure that the service provider has all-encompassing backup power competences that keep the services running even during disruptions.

How is the Data Center Industry Evolving?

The surging demand for Internet services is flourishing the data center industry, which is ultimately boosting the need for reliable and efficient power supply for uninterrupted functioning of data centers. As per a report by Research Dive, the global data center power market is estimated to reach newer heights by rising at a 7.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study, the power consumption costs of a data center can account for as much as 30% of an enterprise’s IT budget. Thus, the requirement for more power capacity, which has increased due to the growing cost of power, has triggered the urgency to efficiently regulate and streamline the energy resources and power consumption. In the present day, a data center provider is accountable for not only supervising capacity planning management, but also ensuring the competence to detect, control, and report on energy efficacy. For a new data center, equipment refresh and renovations 3-Phase power must be considered as the primary power source.

The Bottom Line

Data centers devote a major chunk of their money on power, as it plays a significant role in running IT infrastructures, such as computers, servers, and cooling & power infrastructure at data centers. As a result, to meet the operational expenses, present data center providers install energy-efficient and affordable power systems. The best way to optimize operational expenses is by using modern data center power systems that satisfy modern IT capabilities for a variety of business requirements. In a nutshell, the data center that offers the best power solutions provides sustainable and reliable services without any disruptions.

