Forecast Industry Analysis of DevOps Market

DevOps is a combination of software development and IT operations that brings together technology, people, and processes for offering value to the customers. Aspects such as security, developments, IT operations, and engineering are neatly coordinated and collaborated with each other under DevOps.

DevOps culture, practices, and tools are capable of creating reliable products, achieve business goals, and improve responses to the customers. Apart from this, DevOps enhances the organizations’ ability to deliver services and applications at a faster rate. The traditional software development processes can’t keep up with DevOps. Thus, the importance of DevOps is rising in the market as per the report published by Research Dive. The global market size of DevOps is estimated to surpass $23,362.8 million by 2027.

What are the Trending DevOps Tools of Today’s Era?

In today’s time, several organizations and businesses are opting for effective DevOps tools for escalating their performance in the competitive market. Here are 10 such tools that are ruling the market.

GitHub:

This was launched in the year 2020 and is a handy tool for building simple collaborations with the team or organizations. In this case, notifications regarding iterations of the software codes are sent immediately to the team members. If there is fallout or any error, then the entire system can return to its previous version within seconds.

Bitbucket:

This resembles GitHub in terms of functioning; however additional features of Bitbucket such as inbuilt CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery), Trello, and Jira make it an ideal choice for businesses. Moreover, Bitbucket reduces costs, consists of private repository feature, and manages project code throughout the software development cycle.

Sentry:

This tool is used by Microsoft and Uber for detecting bugs and errors in the software systems. Sentry supports various languages such as JavaScript, Ruby, and IOS. Moreover, sentry is capable of scanning codes repeatedly and also highlights the problems by sending error notifications. It also offers solutions to the problems that can be implemented with just one click.

Slack:

This was launched in the year 2013 and is commonly used by technical organizations for providing insights on the workflow to the team members. Slack is a communication tool that is utilized for harboring effective collaborations on projects. The developers can communicate better with the service and maintenance members with the help of toolchains present in the Slack.

Docker:

The main features of Docker include running applications, securing packages, and deployment of services. Here, the application container consists of source codes, supporting files, run time, and system configuration files. These all are responsible for executing applications in the entire server system. Apart from this, Docker is used for accessing and enforcing applications in remote environments as well.

Jenkins:

This is an open-source continuous integration server that automates the whole cycle of software projects. The pipeline feature of Jenkins is favoured by the developers for running tests, generating reports, and connecting codes to the repository. Apart from this, Jenkins alerts about the defects, provides feedback, and enhances throughput of the team.

Phantom:

This upholds the security of the software by building robust defenses right from the start of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle). Phantom is aware of threats and mitigates risks by using methods like device quarantine and file detonation.

Ansible:

This is the most simple and effective IT orchestration tool available in the market. This is utilized for configuring novel machines and bringing in changes in the existing systems. Ansible is preferred by the IT companies because it speeds up scalability and reduces costs of infrastructure.

Nagios:

This is a type of monitoring tool for overseeing business infrastructure, servers, and applications. Nagios assists gigantic organizations for regulating hefty amount of circuitry like routers, switches, and servers at the backend. Furthermore, it alerts about failures and regularly monitors the servers as well.

Vagrant:

This is a tool for working and governing virtual machines in a single workflow. Team members can share running software and test application swiftly with the help of Vagrant. Moreover, this tool ensures that the working environment remains the same for every developer’s machine.

Future Scope of DevOps amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic:

The lockdown during the coronavirus crises lead to shutting down of all the industries that led to a decline in the DevOps sector as well. However, the key players are working out strategies such as implementation of cloud systems, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure for reducing costs, increasing scalability and efficiency during the Covid-19 mayhem. These all factors will also help in business growth in the post pandemic period as well.

