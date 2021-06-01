Comprehension: Top Key Highlights of Application Security Market

Our phones and computers need to be updated on a regular basis in order to avert malfunction, damage, and also adapt to trendy technologies. Upgradation of features on gadgets assures safety and prevents malicious activities such as phishing and ransomware. Devices are easily prone to such cyber-attacks unless safeguarded by a safety net. This safety net can take many forms but the latest tool utilized for defending varied gadgets is application security. The global application security market is expected to flourish with a 16.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, as per a report by Research Dive.

What is Application Security?

Application security is the process of fortifying apps by fixing, finding, and enhancing the security of apps. This process usually takes place during the development stage of apps but needs to be carried out in the deployment phase as well. The aim of the application security is to prevent data or code of an application from being hijacked. Some of the tools under application security are used to assess advertent coding threats, lock down coding changes, evaluate encryption options, and audit access and permission rights. These tools are utilized for network-based apps, mobile apps, and firewalls, especially those that are designed for web applications.

What are the Multiple Types of Application Security Tools?

Every application security tool consists of a different function. This part of the blog will be a guiding light on how and when to use a certain type of application security tool.

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

This type can be complemented with the white box security testing in which the tester has access to the design, underlying framework, and implementation of the application. Moreover, SAST analyzes the binary or source code without enacting the application. Also, this tool is capable of unearthing vulnerabilities in the SDLC (Software Development Lifecycle). Apart from this, this tool is unable to detect run-time and environment related issues. SAST tends to support all kinds of software like web applications, thick clients, and web services.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

This tool can be linked to black box security testing in which the tester is unaware of the frameworks or the technology that the particular application is built on. Furthermore, DAST represents a hackers’ approach and the application is tested from outside. Also, DSAT requires a running application and analyzes it through execution. Apart from this, vulnerabilities are discovered at the end of SDLC, hence it is expensive to fix them. However, crucial vulnerabilities can be rectified during emergencies. Apart from this, DAST typically scans apps such as web services and web applications only.

Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA scrutinizes software in order to determine the origin of all components within the software. This tool is highly effective in detecting vulnerabilities in both popular and common components, especially open-source component. SCA utilizes NIST National Vulnerability Database Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) as a source for prominent vulnerabilities. Apart from this, SCA tool is able to run on byte code, source code, and binary code.

Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)

MAST is a mixture of dynamic, static, and forensics analysis and performs same functions as the dynamic and static analyzers. MSAT mainly focuses on problems related to mobile applications such as spoofed Wi-Fi connections, jail-breaking, prevention of data leakage, and validation of certificates.

Application Security Testing as a Service (ASTaaS)

Under this tool, one can pay to perform security testing on the application. ASTaaS is a combination of dynamic & static analysis, testing of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), penetration testing, and risk assessment. This tool is operative on traditional applications, especially web and mobile apps.

The Way Forward

In today’s Covid-19 situation, application security tools are in demand as businesses are switching toward digitization to stay connected with each other. Application security procedures help in securing information, transaction details, and conversations. The post pandemic scenario also holds a brighter future for application security methods. Moreover, rise in cyber-attacks, like phishing, across the globe and incorporation of artificial intelligence in application security testing solutions are likely to bring a silver lining to application security tools. Furthermore, technological developments and innovations are likely to boost application security field in the near future.

