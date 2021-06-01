Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing to register a healthy CAGR throughout the year 2018 – 2026

According to a study of Research Dive,theglobal medical device manufacturing outsourcing market forecastshallcross $104.3million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The significantmedical contract manufacturersmainlydesign and manufacturemedical devices along with the provided services such as UV bonding, injection molding, and other manufacturing services to the larger-sized OEMs and medical device companies. Massive increase in the geriatric population,growing global demand for the life expectancy andtremendously booming demand for technological advancesparticularly in the medical device industries, are some of the key factors projected to drive the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth. For example, as per research conducted by UN (United Nations), in 2019, around 703 million people were of 65 years of age or over, across the globe. Furthermore, the number of aged people is expected to reach upto 1.5 billion (double) in 2050. Moreover,the massive growth in availability of healthcare and increasing number of patients across the globe are also driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth. In addition, the rapidly rising burden of chronic diseases worldwide, is also making positive impact on the growth of medical device manufacturing outsourcing market. For instance, As per data of WHO(World Health Organization), by 2020, the proportion of the burden of chronic disease like NCDs is anticipated to boost upto 57%, across the globe. On the other hand, the risk of leak of confidential data can be the obstruction to the growth of medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/165

To meet the huge demand for healthcare emerging industries, the governments of china and India are focusing more on the enactment of policies such as “Healthy China 2030 Plan” and “National Health Protection Mission”. Also, rapid enhancements in the quality of healthcare sector in emerging economies are projected to generate huge opportunities of the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market. Developing countries such asIndia areprojected to increase healthcare expenditure mainly because of extensively growing patients of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) diabetes and cancer.So these countries are emphasizing mainly on implementation of effective solutions and strategies to close gaps in healthcare industries. In addition, growing income and swiftlygrowing urbanization among these countries are projected to upsurge the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.

The IVD(in-Vitro Diagnostic) device segmentshallgenerate a revenue of$14.0 million by the end of 2026, increasing at a CAGR of9.8%,over the forecast period.

The IVD (in-Vitro Diagnostic) devices segment has a significant market share over the projected period. Significantly increasing demand for early as well as accurate disease diagnosis, rising demand for FA instruments and automation in laboratories, and boosting adoption of PoC testing, are the major factors driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market. In addition, massivegrowth in the number of medical institutions in developing economiesis also anticipated to generate noticeable revenuein this market.

The global device development and manufacturing services markethas ahighest market share, and it shallregister a revenue of $35.6 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 9.7%.The development and manufacturing services has the highest market share, over the projected period. High initial expenditure for in-house production of medical devices and positive growth in the medical devicesector is expected to boost the development and manufacturing services segment growth.

The class II medical devices segment shallregister a revenue of $38.1 million by the end of 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 10.0%, during the forecast period.The class II medical device is specifically non-invasive and mainly consists of remote health care monitoring device, medical lasers, and many other devices. Also, significant contract medical device manufacturing companies like Cogmedix are supporting innovative companies to bring new class II devices to the global market.These factors are projected to surge the growth of medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.

The Asia-Pacificmedical device manufacturing outsourcing marketwillcross $32.3 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 9.5%.

Asia-Pacific has the tmajor shareduring the projected period mainly because of existance of a large base of chronic diseases cases, drastic developments in the technologicalknowledge, cost-effective labors-. In addition, Asian economieslikeIndia, Japan and Chinahave enormous market opportunitiesfor pharmaceutical manufacturring. Also, the Korean based key players like Nissha Co., Ltd. are emphasizingmajorly on a flexibility and customer-based service. These above mentioned factors are anticipated to boost the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth.

NorthAmerica medical device manufacturing outsourcing marketis the fasteest growing market and it is expectedto grow at a CAGR of 10.8% by generating revenue of $31.2 million by 2026.Tremendously rising demand for medical requirement, along with rising capitalexpenditure onhealthcare aresignifacantfactors for boosting the North American medical device manufacturing outsourcing marketgrowth.For example, according to American Medical Association, the U.S. has spent almost $3.5 trillion on the healthcare sector in 2017. These factors further drive the demand for medical devices,which eventually is going to surge the growth of medical device manufacturing outsourcing market in the North America region.

The major medical device manufacturing outsourcing market manufacturers areCreganna, Tecomet, Inc., Mitutoyo Corporation, FLEX LTD., Integer Holdings Corporation, Nortech Systems, Inc., Hamilton Company., DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD., Kinetics Climax Inc., andCirtec.To elaborate more on the competitive landscape analysis of top market players, the porter’s five force model is explained in this report.

Download a FREE Sample (including Business Profiles, Regional Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/165

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/