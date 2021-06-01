Top Scenario: How did COVID-19 disrupt the North America Carbon Fiber market

The North American carbon fiber market is predicted to enhance during 2018-2025 due to the rise in the penetration of carbon fiber materials in the automotive sector. The CERP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) is highly used in supercars and automobiles. Carbon fiber has a high strength-to-weight ratio and is bounded by polymer-like epoxy resin. The density of carbon fiber is very low (1.6g/cc), therefore making it lightweight as compared to steel. The biggest advantage of using carbon fiber in cars is the gain in fuel efficiency. Approximately 10% decrease in weight can save around 6 to 8% of fuel in cars. Also, government rules and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases are estimated to surge the demand for carbon fiber, thus resulting in the market growth. As per an article published on torayca.com, the impact of carbon fiber on the environment was evaluated by using the life cycle assessment (LCA) technique. The results display that the car’s body is 30% lighter if made of carbon fiber and results in 50 tons of carbon dioxide decline per 1 ton of carbon fiber over 10 years of the life cycle. Furthermore, aircraft becomes 20% lighter by using carbon fiber and results in 1400 tons of CO2 reduction under the same conditions. Apart from this, a rise in the demand for carbon fiber in the defense and aerospace industry is projected to boost the North American carbon fiber market in the forecasted years

INQUIRE HERE BEFORE PURCHASE AND GET FREE SAMPLE

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a report examined by Research Dive, the North American carbon fiber market is anticipated to surpass $2,331 million by the end of 2025, increasing from a market size of $1,001 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2018-2025 timeframe. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future scenario. Market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing.

Major Players of the Market

The prominent players of the North American carbon fiber market are as follows:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

3M

DowAksa

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd.,

Advanced Composites Inc.

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive and efficient strategies for improving new product designs, SWOT analysis, making robust portfolios, mergers & acquisitions of companies, and research & development activities.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/