COVID-19 Impact on Patient Portal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Patient Portal Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 17% during 2021-2027. Patient portals are an important form of patient engagement solutions that are gaining popularity worldwide. The use of healthcare information technology and online resources in healthcare can improve healthcare access, efficiency, chronic disease management, and patient and family engagement to improve the quality of healthcare services.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

Patient Portal Market, by Type

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market, by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market, by End Users

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Other

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Patient Portal Market.

The market share of the global Patient Portal Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Patient Portal Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Patient Portal Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Patient Portal industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Patient Portal Market Report

What was the Patient Portal Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Patient Portal Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Patient Portal Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

