Business Overview: In-depth COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Chlorinated Paraffin market

The North American chlorinated paraffin market is estimated to upsurge during the 2018-2025 timeframe due to an increase in the North American PVC sector. The chlorinated paraffin is mixed with the PVC to enhance flame retardant while managing minimum temperature properties like the strength of plastic. Also, technological advances along with the rise in demand for products made with PVC material such as tubes, sheets, wires, pipes, and cables are predicted to fuel the market growth during the estimated timeframe. Apart from this, adequate disposable income amongst people is expected to open up promising prospects in the region in the forthcoming years

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a recent report studied by Research Dive, the North American chlorinated paraffin market is projected to generate a revenue of $748 million by 2025, increasing from a market share of $599 million in 2017, at a considerable CAGR of 2.7% during the forecasted period. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future scenario. Market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing.

What is Chlorinated Paraffin?

Chlorinated paraffin is also called CPO (chlorinated paraffin oil) and CPW (Chlorinated Paraffin Wax) that are generated by chlorinating straight-chain paraffin (n-alkanes) of varied chain length. Chlorinated paraffin is utilized as a secondary plasticizer in soft PVC items. Furthermore, commercially produced chlorinated paraffin is a complicated blend of polychlorinated n-alkanes that consists of thousands of isomers and homologous, which aren’t separated by the standard analytical techniques. They are a part of the UVCB (Chemical Substances of Unknown or Variable Composition, Complex Reaction Products & Biological Materials) group. Chlorinated paraffin offers appropriate temperature flexibility and is resistant to aqueous detergent extraction. Also, CP offers stain resistance in wall coverings, flooring, and upholstery. Moreover, CP discolors when stored at a temperature above 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. Therefore, plastic drums filled with CP shouldn’t be exposed to direct sunlight and lined storage tanks are much preferred for CP.

Key Market Players

The leading players of the North American chlorinated paraffin market are as follows:

Pioneer Americas, Inc.,

Caffaro Industries

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Dover Chemical

JSC Kaustik

INOVYN ChlorVinyls

Petroleum Additives

Ferro Corporation

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive and efficient strategies for improving new product designs, SWOT analysis, making robust portfolios, mergers & acquisitions of companies, and research & development activities.

