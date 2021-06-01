2021 Scenario: How did COVID-19 disrupt the Brassylic acid market

The global rise of perfume and fragrance industry is expected to propel the demand for brassylic acid in the analysis period from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the shift in preference from the utilization of polycyclic acid towards the use of brassylic acid for perfume synthesis is predicted to surge the growth of the global brassylic acid market in the projected timeframe. According to a press release from the “International Fragrance Association,” sales generated by the fragrance sector in regions such as Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America were US$ 8.03 billion in 2017. Thus, the worldwide perfume and fragrance sector is predicted to boost demand for brassylic acid in the analysis period

Brassylic acid is a 13-carbon dicarboxylic acid found in both plant and animal tissues. Brassylic acid has a carboxyl group, which makes it useful in perfumes, adhesives, polymers, and lubricants. Brassylic acid is a water-soluble plasticizer used in the production of polymers, lubricants, and perfumes. Due to the manufacturing of renewable end-use products such as plastics and polymers, the utilization of renewable sources such as vegetable oil for the synthesis of brassylic acid is gaining momentum. Crambe oil, mustard oil, and rapeseed oil are only a few examples of vegetable oils utilized in the manufacture of brassylic acid. Brassylic acid producers are also expected to be attracted by the low cost and simple availability of vegetable oil.

Market Estimates

As per a report by Research Dive, the global brassylic acid market held $566.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $750.7 million and surge at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. European market for brassylic acid accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its lead in the upcoming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global brassylic acid market, such as Shanghai Kaleys Holding Co. Ltd, Nangtong Senos Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries, Larodan AB, Beyo Chemical Co. Ltd, Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co. Ltd, Unisource Chemical Pvt. Ltd, Palmary Chemical, Cathay Industrial Biotech and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

