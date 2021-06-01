Trending Report: Business Overview of Special Effect Masterbatches market

Emerging growth in medical applications is predicted to pave way for tremendous opportunities in the global special effect masterbatches market in the near future. Also, the growth of the global special effect masterbatches market can be attributed to the growing application of color masterbatches in the food packaging industry. Special effect compounds can provide beneficial features, add visual impact to plastic products, mimic other materials, and increase consumer appeal. To achieve various visual effects such as silver, pearlescent, sparkle mist, fluorescence, transparency, and so on, special effect masterbatches typically contain specific pigments or fillers

These masterbatches are encapsulated mixtures of special pigments and additives used in the production of plastic items. Color can be applied to the raw polymer, and special effects can be added to the finished goods using special effect masterbatches. A variety of special effects can be given to the polymers with the help of special effect masterbatches, which will enhance the attractiveness of polymers or end-product.

Market Overview

As per a new report studied by Research Dive, the global special effect masterbatches market across the globe is projected to surpass $4,465.5 million by the end of 2026, from a noteworthy market size of $3,062.2 million in 2019, at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated timeframe. This report describes the ongoing scenario and growth of the market in the future. Furthermore, the report is put forth by experts through examining all the vital facets that are affecting the future and present market growth.

Key Insights of the Report

The well-established players of the global special effect masterbatches market are opting for exclusive strategies such as collaborations & tie-ups, creating product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, product announcements & advertisements, and financing in R&D activities. These strategies are aiding the businesses in gaining exquisite power in the global market worldwide. Micro Poly Colours India, Frilvam S.P.A., Broadway Colours, Minocha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Dk Polymers, RTP, PolyIOne, Clariant Ag and Gabriel-chemie AG are among the top players in the special effect masterbatches market. Apart from this, the report also highlights the Covid-19 impact on the market, major drivers, hindrance, obstacles, and various segmentations.

