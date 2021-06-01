Explained Report: How COVID-19 has affected the Global Magnesium Phosphate market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global magnesium phosphate market is divided into different segments based on product type, end-use, and regional analysis.

Product Type:

The di-magnesium phosphate sub-segment recorded a revenue of $602.3 million in 2018, and further predicted to reach $876.0 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The main factor fuelling the growth is the high demand for di-magnesium phosphate from the food & beverage industry.

End-Use:

The food & beverage industry accounted for $331.0 million in 2018, and it further predicted to reach $456.6 million by the end of 2026. Magnesium is known for its medical benefits such as monitoring the function of enzymes and maintaining mineral equivalence. These benefits have increased the demand for magnesium food additives in the bakery sector. This factor is expected to enhance the growth of the segment.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific regional market generated a revenue of $519.1 million in 2018. The market is predicted to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. The main attributor behind this growth is demand for magnesium phosphate by the end-users such as the food & beverage industry and the agriculture industry. India is an agriculture-based country and demands a huge quantity of magnesium phosphate fertilizers. These are the factors influencing the growth of the global magnesium phosphate market.

Key Players of the Market

The report also enlists most significant players of the market. They include:

Nikunj Chemicals,

Hindustan Phosphate,

Anmol Chemicals Group,

Celtic Chemicals,

American Elements,

Innophos Holdings,

Manus Aktteva Biopharma,

Jost Chemicals,

The Mosaic Company,

Hap Seng.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Key Highlights of the Market

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global magnesium phosphate market is estimated to garner $1,720.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

