COVID-19 Impact on Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market 2020 Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast – 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has left the world in the biggest shock of this decade. The number of people suffering due to the Coronavirus has been increasing at a rapid pace. Many medical organizations across the globe are working meticulously on developing the vaccine for COVID-19. Furthermore, several organizations are coming together to use their respective specializations and develop a drug that can fight this pandemic. For instance, Vir Biotechnology and National Institute of Health Vaccine Research Centre has formed a partnership to understand the immune responses of various drugs on COVID-19. Government bodies are investing generously in order support the development of drugs; for instance, three Oxford based COVID-19 projects have received an investment of $24.63 billion from the government of UK. Companies are investing hefty amounts in developing various drugs and software that can simplify and help the process of drug discovery; for instance, AlphaFold, an AI system introduced by Google, is helping the organizations in understanding the 3D structure of a protein-based on the genetic sequence of the virus The COVID-19 is boosting the global computer-aided drug discovery market and expected to upsurge the market growth in the coming years as well. During this unique situation, our analysts are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the Computer aided drug discovery Market by providing them with an in-depth analysis. Our report includes:

As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global computer aided drug discovery market is set to generate a revenue of $5,427.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, end-user and region. The computer aided drug discovery report provides in-depth insights on drivers, vital segments, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market. As per our analysts, rising healthcare expenditure across is expected to drive the global computer aided drug discovery market. However, high cost and the time consumption associated with developing new drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

Ligand-Based Drug Design Segments to Have Dominant Share

Based on type, the global computer aided drug discovery market is classified into structure-based drug design (SBDD), ligand-based drug design (LBDD), and sequence-based approaches. The ligand-based drug design segment accounted for $606.9 billion in revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at 16.6% CAGR by the end of 2026. The Ligand is the process that is being used widely as it is the first stage of developing drugs. Structure-based drug design requires ligand structures for developing the drugs further.

Respiratory Disease to be Most Lucrative

Based on therapeutic area, the global market for the computer aided drug discovery is classified into oncology, neurology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, diabetes and others. The market size for the respiratory disease accounted for $243.4 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.3% CAGR by 2026. This growth is attributed to the rapid rise in the respiratory issues that are being observed in the patients those are suffering from COVID-19.

Pharmaceutical Companies to be Most Lucrative

On the basis of end-user, the computer aided drug discovery market is divided into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes and others. Pharmaceutical company segment is anticipated to dominate the global computer aided drug discovery market. Pharmaceutical company vertical accounted for $8.9 billion and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 19.4% during the projected time frame. The growth is majorly owing to the growing necessity for the appropriate drug for fighting COVID-19 disease.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the global computer aided drug discovery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific computer aided drug discovery market accounted for $411.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 17.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major players of the global computer aided drug discovery market include BOC Sciences, BioDuro, Schrödinger, Aris Pharmaceuticals, Aragen Bioscience, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Charles River, AstraZeneca, Evotec A.G., and Bayers AG.

