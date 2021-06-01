Industry Analysis: How does COVID-19 trigger the Bitumen Emulsifier market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global bitumen emulsifier market is divided into four segments based on product, application, setting type, end-use, and regional analysis. According to recent report by Research Dive, the global bitumen emulsifier market is estimated to garner $157.9 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Product Type

The cationic product sub-segment generated a significant revenue of $85.7 million in 2018. The segment is further expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period by generating a revenue of $121.3 million. Cationic product is mixed with water and other chemical additives to form a stable liquid, an aggregator. This aggregator is then used for different construction activities.

Application

The mixing application sub-segment accounted for the highest revenue of $36.6 million in 2018, and is further predicted to surpass $52.6 million by 2026. In the mixing application, water is mixed with the hot bitumen which contains emulsifying agent. The emulsifying agent then combines the substance with the aggregator. The mixing element is used during the road construction activities, which is going to boost the market segment in the upcoming years.

Setting Type

Rapid setting sub-segment accounted for a revenue of $45.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $65.6 million by 2026. The increasing demand for mixing applications of bitumen emulsions by end-user industries is expected to be the main driving factor of this market segment.

End-Use

Modified bitumen emulsifier sub-segment garnered a revenue of $19.1 million in 2018. The market is further expected to reach $28.6 million, the highest revenue by 2026. The modified bitumen emulsion is mainly used for building infrastructures and other construction activities through thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastic polymers, and thermosetting polymers. This is the main factor behind the growth of the market segment.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to earn the dominant share in the global market in the coming years. This region accounted for $40.3 million in 2018, and is further forecasted to reach $59.1 million by the end of 2026. This is mainly because the demand for bitumen emulsifier has increased in the construction industry in the recent years because of the growth in urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries such as India and Japan.

Other Highlights of the Market

Some of the key players of the market include British Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, Chevron Texaco Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Nynas AB. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

