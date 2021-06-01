Top Scenario: How did COVID-19 disrupt the Aerospace Foam Market 2021

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global aerospace foam market is divided into three segments based on material, end-use, and regional outlook. According to recent report by Research Dive, the global aerospace foam market is predicted to garner $7,342.7 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Material Type

The metal foam sub-segment is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period, (2019-2026) increasing at a CAGR of 9.2%. The metal foam is preferred by the aircraft manufacturers because of its lightweight properties. This is the factor behind the growth of the market segment.

End-Use

The commercial segment accounted for the largest market share of $1,904.2 million in 2018 and further predicted to continue the dominance in upcoming years. The rising demand for low-cost carriers in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America has contributed to the growth of the market segment.

Regional Outlook

North America aerospace foam market dominated the market by generating a revenue of $1,626.5 million in 2018 and is further anticipated to continue the dominance during the forecast period (2019-2026), growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. The reason behind this growth is the presence of the leading players of the market in the region and availability of enough resources and raw materials.

Other Highlights of the Market

Some of the key players of the market include Rogers Corporation, Erg Materials and Aerospace Corp, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Boyd Corporation, Foampartner, UFP Technologies, Armacell International S.A., Zotedfoams Plc, and BASF SE among others.

The report also cover market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

Our in-house research analysts have articulated the research report by the standard research methodology. For instance, detailed interviews and discussions with expert market players and stakeholders, including upstream and downstream members have been conducted to obtain reliable and realistic data.

