Insight 2021: Agrochemicals Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in the next five years

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global agrochemical market is estimated to garner $328.0 billion during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The topmost players of the global agrochemical market including Bayer AG, Agrium Inc., Syngenta AG, Dow AgroSciences LLC, and Monsanto Company are focusing on strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, and product development etc.

Some of the trending development updates:

In May 2021, Dow AgroSciences, a global pure-play agriculture company, joins CDP Supply Chain Program–an international non-profit program with specialization in environmental reporting. The program helps to observe climate impacts in the supply chain and identify cooperative decarbonization opportunities with suppliers, which is a part of Dow’s expanded Sustainable Procurement Multigenerational plan.

In June 2018, German chemical and pharma major, Bayer AG, completed the acquisition of the US-based biotech major Monsanto. The acquisition created the world’s biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

In May 2021, BASF Digital Farming has signed an agreement with Pessl Instruments, a global agriculture company. The agreement enables both the companies to collaborate on a global scale on R&D activities related to pest management in fruits and vegetables. The collaboration will combine Pessl’s automatized iSCOUT® pest trap, with the image recognition and analysis of BASF Digital Farming’s successful xarvio™ SCOUTING app.

In November 2020, Syngenta, a leading global provider of agricultural science and technology, proudly revealed an innovative new insect control technology named Spiropidion. The technology is intended to help the farmers in protecting and safeguarding their crops from pests in an effective and environmentally sustainable way.

As per a report, Sumitomo Chemical India Limited, a leading company in Indian agrochemical, animal nutrition, and household insecticides sectors, announced the completion of the merger with Excel Crop Care Limited, an Indian farming company in August 2019.

Other Highlights of the Market

Increasing world population and the requirement of food is the major driving factor of the market. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

