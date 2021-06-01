Global AC Drives Market 2020 Industry Statistics on Key Trends, Growth and Opportunities to 2027

Value Market Research has published a report on AC Drives Market with the assessment year 2020 to 2027. This report is full of qualitative and quantitative data, which provide comprehensive insights to get a better understanding of the market. This AC Drives Market report comprises the market size, share, value, and trends over the forecast period, it also provides an attractive market analysis with potential segments to invest in along with strategic steps taken by the key players. Additionally, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, including major countries analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the AC Drives include ABB LTD., Danfoss Group, Mitsubishi Electrical Co., Schneider Electric Co., Siemens Ag Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hiconics Drive Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Parker Hannifin Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, WEG. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad AC Drives has been sub-grouped into the Voltage, Application, End-Use Industry, Power Rating (kW) and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Extruders

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other Industries

By Power Rating (kW)

Low Power Drives

Medium Power Drives

High Power Drives

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for AC Drives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary AC Drives – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak Global AC Drives Analysis By Voltage Global AC Drives Analysis By Application Global AC Drives Analysis By End-Use Industry Global AC Drives Analysis By Power Rating (kW) Global AC Drives Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The AC Drives Companies Company Profiles Of AC Drives Industry

