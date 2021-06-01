Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism that is detectable during the first days of life via routine newborn screening. PKU is characterized by the absence or deficiency of an enzyme called phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), responsible for processing the amino acid phenylalanine. PKU symptoms can range from mild to severe. The most severe form of this disorder is known as classic PKU. An infant with classic PKU may appear normal for the first few months of their life. Neurological symptoms are present in some untreated patients with PKU, including seizures, abnormal muscle movements, tight muscles, increased reflexes, involuntary movements, or tremors.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/phenylketonuria-pku-market

DelveInsight’s “Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Phenylketonuria (PKU), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Phenylketonuria (PKU) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Phenylketonuria (PKU) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Key Facts

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of PKU in the 7MM was 49,887 in 2020, which might increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 0.58% for the study period 2018–2030. The majority of the cases of PKU are diagnosed in infants, due to the high rate of newborn screening.

In 2020, there were a total of 24,164 Classic PKU (cPKU), 14,752 Mild PKU (mPKU), and 10,971 Mild hyperphenylalaninemia (MHP) cases in the 7MM.

In EU-5, Germany has the highest number of cases, i.e., 8,317, followed by France with 7,523 cases and the UK with 6,564 cases. While Spain has the least number of cases with 2,490 in 2020.

In 2020, the diagnosed prevalent cases of PKU in Japan were 1,015. In 2020 the cases of classical PKU, mild PKU, and mild hyperphenylalaninemia were found to be 350, 406, and 259 respectively, in Japan.

According to Analyst, Missense mutations cases account for 59.94%, and Nonsense mutations account for 6.29% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PKU cases in 2020 in the 7MM.

Key Benefits of Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Report

Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Phenylketonuria (PKU) market in the upcoming years.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report covers Phenylketonuria (PKU) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Phenylketonuria (PKU) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market

Phenylketonuria (PKU) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of emerging therapies. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies and the rising prevalence will also fuel the market growth.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Phenylketonuria (PKU) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Drivers

Increasing awareness

Changing lifestyle

Rising per capita income in emerging markets

Advancements in the health care industry

Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics

Rising mergers and acquisitions and collaboration activities major market participants

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Phenylketonuria (PKU) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology Segmentation

Diagnosed prevalent Cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Phenylketonuria by mutation type

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Phenylketonuria (PKU) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Phenylketonuria (PKU) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. At present many key players are developing therapies for the treatment of patients with Phenylketonuria (PKU).

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Companies:

Codexis

Synlogic

Censa Pharmaceuticals

Homology Medicines

And many others.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Therapies covered in the report include:

SYNB1618

CNSA-001

HMI-102

BMN 307

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Phenylketonuria (PKU) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Overview at a Glance Phenylketonuria (PKU) Disease Background and Overview Phenylketonuria (PKU) Patient Journey Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology and Patient Population Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Phenylketonuria (PKU) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Phenylketonuria (PKU) Marketed Products Phenylketonuria (PKU) Emerging Therapies Phenylketonuria (PKU) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Phenylketonuria (PKU) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Drivers Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/phenylketonuria-pku-market

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Phenylketonuria (PKU) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Phenylketonuria (PKU) in the 7MM.

Phenylketonuria Pipeline Insight

Phenylketonuria Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across Phenylketonuria (PKU) market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/phenylketonuria-pku-market