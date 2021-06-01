Hyperuricemia Market Size and Share Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Hyperuricemia is an elevated uric acid level in the blood. The normal upper limit is 6.8mg/dL, and anything over 7 mg/dL is considered saturated, and symptoms can occur. This elevated level is the result of increased production of uric acid, decreased excretion of uric acid, or a combination of both processes. Hyperuricemia occurs when the body either makes too much uric acid or is unable to excrete enough of it. Elevated levels of uric acid are seen when there is an accelerated purine degradation in the body, in high cell turnover states (hemolysis, rhabdomyolysis, and tumor lysis), and decreased excretion (renal insufficiency and metabolic acidosis).

DelveInsight’s “Hyperuricemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperuricemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperuricemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Hyperuricemia market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Hyperuricemia market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hyperuricemia Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Hyperuricemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Hyperuricemia Market Key Facts

According to Zhu et al. (2011) “Prevalence of Gout and Hyperuricemia in the US General Population”, the prevalence of hyperuricemia increased with age, with the highest prevalence (36.8%[3.2 million]) among individuals ages 80 years or older.

According to the report by George and minter (2020) titled “Hyperuricemia”, it is estimated as much as 21% of the general population and 25% of hospitalized patients have asymptomatic hyperuricemia.

According to the study by Bakris et al. (2014), titled “CaseBook challenges: Managing gout, hyperuricemia, and comorbidities — dialogue with the experts” the prevalence of gout and hyperuricemia were on the rise in the United States corresponding with an increase in risk factors for these conditions, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and the use of diuretics.

According to the Zitt et al. (2020), titled “Sex- and age-specific variations, temporal trends and metabolic determinants of serum uric acid concentrations in a large population-based Austrian cohort”, when using common cut-off value hyperuricemia is seen to be twice as common in men as shown in other studies.

Key Benefits of Hyperuricemia Market Report

Hyperuricemia market report provides an in-depth analysis of Hyperuricemia Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Hyperuricemia market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Hyperuricemia Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Hyperuricemia market in the upcoming years.

The Hyperuricemia market report covers Hyperuricemia market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Hyperuricemia patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Hyperuricemia Market

Hyperuricemia Market Size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalent population of Hyperuricemia in the 7MM. Along with it, the expected entry of the emerging therapies will also impact the market growth.

The Hyperuricemia market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Hyperuricemia market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Hyperuricemia market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Hyperuricemia Epidemiology

The Hyperuricemia epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Hyperuricemia patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Hyperuricemia epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Hyperuricemia Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperuricemia

Age-specific Cases of Hyperuricemia

Gender-specific Cases of Hyperuricemia

Symptomatic Cases of Hyperuricemia

Diagnosed cases of Hyperuricemia

Hyperuricemia Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Hyperuricemia Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperuricemia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperuricemia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The available therapeutics treatment options in hyperuricemia are mostly Urate Lowering Therapies (ULTs) and XO Inhibitors. Research is underway to identify treatment approaches that may address some of the challenges to existing treatment. Severak key pharmaceuticals players are involved in developing therapies for the treatment of Hyperuricemia.

Hyperuricemia Companies

Shanton

Astra Zeneca

LG Life Sciences

Allen Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

And many others.

Hyperuricemia Therapies covered in the report include:

Verinurad

SAP-001

LG350189

Lenisurad

Topiroxostat

FUY-981

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Hyperuricemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis Hyperuricemia Market Overview at a Glance Hyperuricemia Disease Background and Overview Hyperuricemia Patient Journey Hyperuricemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Hyperuricemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Hyperuricemia Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Hyperuricemia Treatment Hyperuricemia Marketed Products Hyperuricemia Emerging Therapies Hyperuricemia Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Hyperuricemia Market Outlook (7 major markets) Hyperuricemia Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Hyperuricemia Market. Hyperuricemia Market Drivers Hyperuricemia Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

