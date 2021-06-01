Offshore Decommissioning Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. The oil and gas industry’s aging offshore infrastructure, increased offshore oil and gas production activity, and oil and gas demand are expected to be the major drivers of the market. However, in recent years, volatility in oil prices has slowed down market research as capital expenditures in the upstream oil and gas industry have declined.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Offshore Decommissioning Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/offshore-decommissioning-market/37910/

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By service:

Project management, engineering & planning

Permitting & regulatory compliance

Platform preparation

Well plugging & abandonment

Conductor removal

Mobilization & demobilization of derrick barges

Platform removal

Pipeline & power cable decommissioning

Materials disposal

Site clearance

By removal:

Leave in place

Partial removal (includes toppled in place)

Complete removal

By depth:

Shallow water

Deepwater

By structure:

Topside

Substructure

Sub infrastructure

Company Profile

Acteon Group Ltd

AF Gruppen

Aker Solutions

DeepOcean Group, Inc.

DNV GL (Det Norske Veritas group)

Heerema Marine Contractors

John Wood Group PLC

Petrofac Limited

Ramboll Group A/S

Subsea 7

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Offshore Decommissioning Market

The market share of the global Offshore Decommissioning Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Offshore Decommissioning Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Offshore Decommissioning Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Offshore Decommissioning Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Offshore Decommissioning Market Report

What was the Offshore Decommissioning Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Offshore Decommissioning Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company name: Orion Market Reports

Contact person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404