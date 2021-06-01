Polyvinyl Chloride Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Polyvinyl Chloride Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. Polyvinyl Chloride, commonly referred to as PVC, is a type of polymer that is widely manufactured via polypropylene and polyethylene. It is known as one of the most widely manufactured polymers. Polyvinyl chloride is preferred over conventional materials such as copper, iron or wood in many applications due to its operational productivity and benefits. The purest form of polyvinyl chloride is a brittle solid, white, slightly decomposed in tetrahydrofuran, but not soluble in alcohol.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubes

Films & Sheets

Cables

Bottles

Other Applications

By Type

Rigid

Flexible

By End User

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other End Users

Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Vinnolit GmBH & Co

Other Key Players

Formosa Plastics Group

Axiall Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

The market share of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Polyvinyl Chloride Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Polyvinyl Chloride Market Report

What was the Polyvinyl Chloride Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Polyvinyl Chloride Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

