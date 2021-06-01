Global Nylon Cable Ties Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2020 to 2026

The global nylon cable tie market is adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is majorly owing to disruption in supply of electronic components various manufacturers across the globe due to production shortage during the pandemic. For instance, according to Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA), a huge impact on the electronic industry is observed during the pandemic crisis, owing to complete stoppage on the electronic items delivery by various governments around the world as they are considered as non-essential items. Besides, production of electronic components is not expected to progress due to shortage of workforce and logistics. Therefore, electronic component manufacturers are encountering the challenge to balance the supply-demand chain.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have both short-term as well as long-term consequences on the global market. Electronic industry manufacturers can use this as an opportunity to develop their business during pandemic and create a new normal for the future of several businesses across the sector. According to Research Dive analysts, the global nylon cable tie market is predicted recover by Q3/Q4 of 2022, owing to increase in usage of nylon cable in multiple end use industries.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations

The global nylon cable tie market was accounted for $126.4 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $232.6 million by 2026 over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The global market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2026. However, now the global nylon cable tie market is expected to witness a decline in the growth rate and exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% after COVID-19 outbreak.

Prominent Market Players

Research Dive’s research report on global nylon cable tie market summarizes and outlines several aspects of the key players functioning in the global industry such as company snapshot, latest developments, business & financial performance, product portfolio, strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and many more. The key players of the market include Ascend Performance Materials, Partex Marking Systems, YUEQING HUADA PLASTIC CO., LTD., Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co., Ltd., 3M, ABB Installation Products Inc., Hellermann Tyton, Hont Electrical Co., Ltd., American Elite Molding, and KSS. These players are adopting numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a competitive edge in the global industry.

