Global Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2020

In the recent years, the rise in global awareness of workplace safety and the application of government policies to ensure workplace safety are the major factors expected to surge the growth of the global flame-retardant protective wear market in the projected timeframe 2019-2026. Moreover, surge in demand from various industries like automotive, production and manufacturing industries is expected to propel the demand for flame-retardant protective wear in the upcoming years.

Flame-retardants are chemicals that are added to flammable materials to make them more resistant to ignition. Flame-retardant protective wear is used in personal protective equipment to defend against fire in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Furthermore, flame-retardant protective clothing is utilized in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries for a variety of operations, including plugging inactive wells, petroleum extraction, petrochemical product storage, and oil and gas drilling. These aforementioned factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The high cost of flame-retardant fabrics has been a major barrier for garment manufacturers and end-users, particularly in developed economies. The rising cost of textiles and raw materials, as well as the high cost of investment, has resulted in an increase in the price of flame-retardant protective wear goods. These aforementioned factors are predicted to hinder the growth of the global flame-retardant protective wear market in the upcoming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global flame-retardant protective wear market, such as DEVA F-M, Seyntex N.V., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, Fristads, Bulwark FR, Marina Textil S.L., Portwest Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., Honeywell International Inc., and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast

As per a report by Research Dive, the global flame-retardant protective wear market held $2,890.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $4,891.0 million and surge at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The Europe market for flame-retardant protective wear accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its lead in the upcoming years.

