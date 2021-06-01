Global Sulfamic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast From 2020 – 2026

The global sulfamic acid market is primarily divided into 3 major segments. They are form, application, and region.

Form

The liquid sub-segment is forecasted to dominate the sulfamic acid market by 2026. It is predicted to garner $3,099.0 million by 2026 and surge at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Sulfamic acid in liquid form is a highly effective inhibitor that is commonly used for water system maintenance and cleaning. Liquid sulfamic acids are especially good at eliminating iron and precipitated hardness deposits, and they are highly recommended for usage in situations where worker safety is paramount.

Application

The end use segment is further divided into the following sub-segments – plastic, paper & pulp, dyes and pigments, and metal finishing. Among these, the metal finishing application sub-segment held the largest market value in 2018 by garnering a revenue of $1,612.7 million. It is further estimated to generate a revenue of $2,076.0 million and surge at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2026.

On the other hand, the dyes & pigments sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market value during the projected timeframe. It is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,666.5 million and surge at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2026. While creating dye and pigments, sulfamic acid eliminates additional nitrides utilized in the diazotization process. This factor is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the analysis period.

Region

The region segment is further divided into 4 sub-segments. Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia-Pacific sulfamic acid market held the largest market value in 2018 by garnering a revenue of $2,580.4 million and is further estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. This growth is mostly due to increased cosmetics adoption, as well as increased worries about the purification process of water, both of which are producing better growth potential in this region.

Market Estimations and Key Players

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global sulfamic acid market held $5,375.7 million in 2018 and is further predicted to generate a revenue of $7,037.3 million and surge at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2026.

The key market players operating in global sulfamic acid industry are Yantai Sanding, Jiangsu Yazhong, Mingda Chemical, AkzoNobel N.V., Jiangsu Yazhong, BASF SE, Palm Commodities, Nissan Chemical, and DuPont.

