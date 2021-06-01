Global Construction Chemicals Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2026

A significant increase in urbanization, as well as a surge in construction activity are the significant factors expected to propel the growth of the global construction chemicals market in the analysis period 2019-2026. According to a UN (United Nations) research, the global population is anticipated to reach 11.2 billion people by the year 2100. As a result, it is estimated that about 2 billion new homes would be required globally during the next 80 years. Furthermore, frequent rains, harsh winters, and a milder temperature affect the longevity of construction projects like roads and buildings. The indoor climate of buildings is also affected by climate vulnerability. As a result, builders and developers prefer construction chemicals to solve such issues. All these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global construction chemicals market in the upcoming years.

Additionally, construction chemicals are used to boost building features such as durability, compressive strength, and resistance to hazardous working circumstances. These aforementioned factors are also expected to drive the growth of the global construction chemicals market over the forecast period. However, the rapidly expanding environmental regulatory rules surrounding VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions are expected to hamper the demand for construction chemicals in the analysis period.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global construction chemicals market, such as Pidilite Industries Ltd, MAPEI S.p.A., Arkema SA, Ashland, Fosroc, Inc., W. R. GRACE & CO., Sika A.G., RPM International Inc., BASF SE, Dow, and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the global construction chemicals industry.

Market Forecast

As per a report by Research Dive, the global construction chemicals market held $31.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $48.9 million by 2026, and surge at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% by garnering a revenue of $11.3 million throughout the analysis period.

