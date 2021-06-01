Global Magnesium phosphate Market Overview with Detailed Discussion of Key Vendors, Business Trends and Driver Forecast to 2020 – 2026

The global magnesium phosphate market experienced a decline in its growth due to the multiple lockdown guidelines and restriction put in place due to COVID-19. These factors resulted in interference of the supply chain which in turn led to a drop in the availability of raw materials. This lack of materials led to a drop in the growth of the market. The pandemic resulted in a high demand for food supplies to ensure that there is no shortage in availability of food products worldwide. To ensure this, governments took up an initiative to provide farmers with added benefits to help them continue the process of farming. The rise in farming activities in turn added to the demand for fertilizers containing magnesium. This has been a major factor of to help the magnesium phosphate market sustain during the pandemic.

Additionally, several people today suffer from magnesium deficiency which can also result in health complications in the future. The patients are usually recommended magnesium supplements to fulfil the body’s requirements. Also, the baking industry is a large consumer of magnesium as it is used in the process of leavening the products. Magnesium is also used as an added nutrient in the food fed to various livestock as it helps in the enhanced production of milk and boosts their immunity as well. The multiple uses of magnesium are set to propel its demand in the market, thus help the market recover its growth rate post-COVID-19 in the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

Several key players have been working on various initiatives such as partnerships, product launches, mergers, technological advancements and more to help ensure faster growth of the market. Some of these key players are listed below:

Nikunj Chemicals

Anmol Chemicals Group

American Elements

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

The Mosaic Company

Hindustan Phosphate

Celtic Chemicals

Innophos Holdings

Jost Chemicals

Hap Seng

Global Market Scenario

According to the latest report by Research Dive, the global magnesium phosphate market is set to witness a rise in revenue from $1,177.8 million in 2018 to over $1,703.2 by 2026 million at a steady CAGR of 4.2% . The report also includes data with regard to the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major segmentations of the market, SWOT analysis, and other development within the market.

