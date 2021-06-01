Global COVID-19 Impact on Personal Protective Equipment Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The increasing number of coronavirus cases all over the world led to an instantaneous rise in the demand for personal protective equipment or PPE kits. This led to the growth of the global personal protective equipment market. Personal protective equipment (PPE) kit contains gear such as helmets, gloves, respirators, goggles, and clothing all made of medical grade plastic which protects an individual from being exposed to harmful elements and contagious infections. The market experienced a sudden growth as the healthcare sector placed importance on the prevention of the virus which can help curb it from spreading rapidly.

Download FREE PDF Sample (Dive on a specific application, geography, & competitor)@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/212

The widespread effect of COVID-19 was felt across several industries as many of them faced multiple shortages and other issues. The lockdown and the restrictions following it created a barrier between the manufacturers and suppliers as the supply chain itself was facing tremendous setbacks. But, PPE kits played an extremely crucial role in the prevention of transmission of COVID-19, especially among the healthcare workers. People who also had to travel during the pandemic were also suggested to wear PPE kits as public spaces were marked as major hotspots for the virus. Several governments and global organizations also started placing emphasis on the utilization of personal protective equipment. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) also demanded that governments across the globe should consider increasing the production rate of PPE kits to 40% in order to sustain the growing demand during pandemic.

Key Players of the Market

The report is also comprised of a number of key players that have been continually working of initiatives that can assist in the growth of the market. Some of them are listed below-

3M Company Alpha Pro Tech Avon Protective Systems Inc COFRA S.R.L UVEX Safety Group Gmbh Dowdupont Inc Honeywell International Inc Ansell Ltd JAL Group France SAS Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited Rock Fall Limited BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH & Co

Global Market Scenario

The recently published report by Research Dive states that the global personal protective equipment market is set to garner revenue of $93.5 billion by 2026, rising from $43.9 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The report also provides in-depth information which includes to the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major segmentations of the market, SWOT analysis, and other developments within the market.

Speak to our Expert Analyst to Get Data as per your format and [email protected] https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/212

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/