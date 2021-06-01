Global Barite Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 to 2026

The global barite marketexperienced a rapid decline in its growth rate in 2020 due to the restrictions implemented worldwide owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the whole world is being under a lockdown, the extraction of barite was stopped due to which the use of the barite has decreased drastically, impacting the market growth in a negative way. The demand of barite is relatively high due to the increase in the usage in various end use industries but since the extraction of barite is stopped due to the lockdown, the demand cannot meet the supply for the end use industry, which is predicted to hamper the market growth during pandemic.

Several end use industries such as the medical, energy and automobiles use barite in their functioning and production processes. But, the lockdown impacted this process negatively as the supply of barite couldn’t be fulfilled. Barite is an element primarily found in marine deposits, sedimentary rocks and hydrothermal ore veins. The process of extracting this requires mining it and then processing it to find extract its pure form. But, due to the lockdown and barring of people being allowed to gather in larger numbers, activities as mining were shut down. This has created a barrier in the growth of the market.

Additionally, a large quantity of barite is imported from China as the cost of mining is considerably low. But, due to multiple external factors including COVID-19 restrictions, many countries put a hold on trade with China. This also amplified the hindrance of the global barite market in during the pandemic.

Key Players of the Market

The report also includes a list of key players that have contributed to the growth of the market in terms of various new product launches, collaborations, mergers, and other such initiatives. They are listed below –

Apmdc

Ashapura Group

International Earth Products llc

Kaomin Industries

Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co. Inc

Desku Group Inc

Halliburton Co

Excalibar Minerals llc

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

MilwhiteInc

Global Market Estimation

As per the recently published report by Research Dive, the global barite market is predicted to surpass revenue of $4,158.7 million at a steady CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2026. The report is also inclusive of additional data including the SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Major segments present within the market and more.

