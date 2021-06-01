Global Bitumen Emulsifier Market Key Enhancement, Growth Factors Analysis, Product Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026

According to the report, the global bitumen emulsifier market is set to experience a slight decline with chances of growth eventually. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill overnight and the restrictions caused a several industries to stop functioning. Construction activities that were going on in full swing were stopped abruptly leading to a decline of the growth of the market during the pandemic. Additionally, bitumen is an element that has a storage time span which has added to the drawbacks for the market. The bitumen emulsifier need to be used within 6 days, crossing which it expires and cannot be used. With most construction sites shut down, a majority of the bitumen extracted is now of no use which is predicted to hamper the market growth. But, multiple initiatives put into effect by the government are predicted to help the market recover in terms of growth in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2022.

The process of urbanization has been responsible for the increased demand for more construction activities. This is set to add to the modernization opportunities which require investments from the government. Several projects such as road construction are further set to assist in the growth of the market after COVID-19 pandemic. Bitumen emulsifier is one of the primary elements used in road construction, hence providing an opportunity of growth.

Key Market Players

The report also lists key players that have been working on various initiatives such as partnerships, product launches, mergers, technological advancements to help assist in faster growth of the market. Some of these key players are listed below:

British Petroleum Chevron Texaco Corporation JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Nynas AB China Petrochemical Corporation Indian Oil Corporation Royal Dutch Shell Plc Total S.A Marathon Oil Company

Global Market Scenario

According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global bitumen emulsifier market is predicted to witness a rise in revenue from $113.6 million in 2018 to over $154.3 million by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 3.9%. The report also provides extensive data with regard to the major segments of the market, SWOT analysis, along with various developments in the market.

