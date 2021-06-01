Global COVID-19 Impact on Mineral Wool Market New Revenue Sources, Latest Trends and 2026 Threshold researchdive.com

According to the latest report, the global mineral wool market experienced a tremendous drop in its growth rate due to the lockdowns and several other restrictions in 2020. The lockdown caused a scarcity in the availability of raw materials for the construction field. This material is primarily used in the process of noise filtration, sound proofing, thermal proofing and more. It is also used as insulators in various industries for reactors, turbines, and cold and hot pipes. Governmental regulations to contain the virus also meant that construction activities were partially halted. These factors contributed to the drastic decline in the global market growth.

During the peak of the virus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided a series of advices to curb the spread of the coronavirus. These advices restricted global industries and transportation facilities by 50% leading to it severely impacting the production of raw materials and their transportation. The complete lockdown led to the shortage of the mineral wool products in the market and halted the operations of end use industries. This caused a tremendous decrease in the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Market

The report also includes a list of key players that have contributed to the growth of the market in terms of various new product launches, collaborations, mergers, and other such initiatives. They are listed below –

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A John Manville Korff Isolmatic Gmbh Poly Glass Fibre Insulation Technonicol Izocam Knauf Insulation Owens Corning Rockwool International A/S Ursa Insulation S.A

Global Market Scenario

The latest report by Research Dive stated that the global mineral wool market is set to experience a rise in revenue from $9,614.5 million in 2018 to over $15,662.3 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 6.2%. Mineral wool is an element that also has soundproofing abilities. This has added to its demand in the construction sector, especially for commercial and residential structures. It blocks out any unwanted noise and disturbances which is one of the major causes expected to help the market grow further.

A new report by Research Dive on global mineral wool market provides in-depth data about the market which contains the SWOT analysis, details of the various segments, as well as the latest developments taking place in the market.

