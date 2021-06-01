Advanced Materials Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global advanced materials market is divided into- product, industry, and region.

Product- The ceramics sub-segment is set to dominate the market as it is primarily used in the electroceramics. The ceramics material is more economical compared to metals, plastic, and glass. Additionally, governments around the globe are working towards using more eco-friendly products, which is further set to push the use of natural elements. All these factors are estimated to accelerate the growth of the ceramics during the forecast period.

Industry- The automation sub-segment is set to account for the largest market share in the forecast period. This growth is due to the increased demand for use of advanced materials in various automated industries including the usage of lighter materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastic in automobiles. The lighter material leads to the vehicle performing more efficiently as it’s also comparatively stronger than steel. Region-The rising industrialization processes along with various technological advancements have led to the North American region gaining momentum in the market. Upto 50% of the market shares of the advanced materials market are held by the North-American region, hence pushing the growth of the regional market further. On the other hand, the rapid increase in the number of manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region has been a contributing factor to the growth of the market. Various Asian nations such as India and China have been witnessing a surge in the demand for the automation sector, adding to the consumption of more advanced material.

Key Market Players

The report also contains a list of the various key players and their initiatives working towards the growth of the market. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations which can help in exchange of knowledge while also pushing the company’s growth. Some of them are as listed below –

3M Advanced materialss Market Hexcel Corporation Materion Corporation Huntsman Corporation Morgon Advances Materials plc Hanwa Group

Global Market Scenario

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global advanced materials market is set to experience significant growth from 2019-2027. The process of industrialization globally, along with the utilization of advanced materials in various sectors such as aerospace, automobile, and healthcare are predicted to help in the growth of the market.

