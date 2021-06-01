COVID-19 Impact on Abrasives Market to Expand with Significant CAGR By 2026

The global abrasives market is adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is majorly owing due to the lockdown imposed in many parts of the world which affected mining activities as abrasives, such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and boron nitride mostly exist in nature and can be found by extracting from under the ground. For instance, the Indian government amended the extraction of aluminum and bauxite in 2020. Besides, the shutting down of manufacturing industries like textile, automobile, and others that majorly use abrasives has negatively impacted the global abrasives market during the pandemic period.

Moreover, increase in the cost of the raw material and stringent rules and regulations related to the manufacturing units are factors that are likely to be the biggest restraints for the growth of the global market in pandemic and during the forecast period. According to Research Dive analysts, the global abrasives market is predicted recover by Q3/Q4 of 2022, owing to growing demand for abrasives from automotive and electronic industries.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Forecast

The global abrasives market was accounted for $40,396.5 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $62,715.3 million by 2026. The global market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2026. However, now the global abrasives market is expected to witness a decline in the growth rate and exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% after COVID-19 outbreak.

Prominent Market Players

Research Dive’s research report on global abrasives market summarizes and outlines several aspects of the key players functioning in the global industry such as company snapshot, latest developments, business & financial performance, product portfolio, strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and many more. The key players of the market include Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Henkel, Bosch, Carborundum Universal Ltd., DowDuPont, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., 3M, Deerfos, Tyrolit, and Fujimi Incorporated. These players are adopting numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a competitive edge in the global industry.

