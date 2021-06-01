Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market – Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Research Report 2026

In the recent years, massive development of fuel-efficient automobiles in addition to the customer spending power on commercial vehicles are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market in the analysis period 2020-2027. The thriving automotive manufacturing industry is expected to drive the growth of the long fiber thermoplastics market. Long-fiber thermoplastics are utilized in the automobile sector to reduce total vehicle weight and boost energy efficiency. LFTs are frequently employed in the automotive sector as replacements for traditional materials like metal structures and polymers, as well as procedures like die casting. These are other factors expected to propel the growth of the market in the projected timeframe.

Moreover, the massive development in end-user industries such as aerospace, defense, and automobiles, is predicted to drive demand for the long fiber thermoplastics. Long fiber thermoplastics have become more desirable than metals due to the use of glass fiber and carbon fiber in big airplanes, such as the Airbus A350 XWB, Airbus A320, and others. Furthermore, the increased need for lighter materials in the vehicle industry to achieve ideal fuel efficiency is expected to boost the growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market during the analysis period.

Due to the functional reliability and cheaper cost of long fiber thermoplastics, replacements such as thermosets are widely employed in the automobile and other end-user sectors. Furthermore, investors are spending in R&D for various polymer kinds that are more useful than long fiber thermoplastics. These obstacles are predicted to hinder the growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market in the upcoming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global long fiber thermoplastics market, such as Daicel Co., Lanxess AG, Asahi Kasei Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co., Sumitomo Bakelite Company Ltd., Solvay, Saudi Aramco, SGL Carbon SE, PolyOne Co., Miller Waste Mills Inc., and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

