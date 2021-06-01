COVID-19 Impact on Biological Waste Water Treatment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

As per the latest report by Research Dive, the global biological waste water treatment market is expected to witness exponential growth during the coronavirus pandemic as it caused an instantaneous rise in the requirement for pure and safe water. The regulations provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) also contributed to the rise of the industry as there were chances of transmission of COVID-19 through untreated water. This led to the adoption of biological waste water treatment systems which supported the market during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Download a FREE Sample (including Business Profiles, Regional Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/280

Multiple organizations consisting of governments and non-profits around the world are raising awareness to initiate water safety during the outbreak. One such example of this is that of the US, where over 2500 companies are working towards the distribution of safe water to healthcare and commercial centres and residences.

Additionally, the market’s pre-COVID estimates stood at $8,401.8 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026, while post-COVID the revenue is estimated to rise to over $8,525.3 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2026.

Key Players of the Market

The report is also comprised of a number of key players that have been continually working of initiatives such as product launches, technological developments, mergers, partnerships, and more that can assist in the growth of the market. Some of them are listed below-

3M Aquatech International LLC Pentair plc Ecolab SUEZ Calgon Carbon Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Veolia Xylem

In January 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies in partnership with Nittany Engineering and Associates as well the sales partners Riordan Materials Corporation were able to finish the upgrading process of the Centre County, Pennsylvania’s Bellefonte Borough Authority (BBA) Waste Water Treatment Plant. The area is expected to grow in terms of population in the next two decades which was reason enough to upgrade the aging water plant that has been functional for years. The process involved the use of Evoqua’s Biomag system which added to the treatment capacity of the plant.

Global Market Estimation

The global biological wastewater treatment market registered a revenue of nearly $7,600.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a 5.9% CAGR, surpassing $11,963.1 million by 2026.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/280

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/